Patients and staff in Liverpool on the move to mark special week

Patients and staff at an independent hospital in Ellesmere Port are taking part in activities to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13th to 18th) - culminating in a fun sports day.

Meadow Park Independent Hospital, on Rivacre Road, will be holding special events throughout the week, which has the theme of ‘movement’, with the sports day on Saturday May 18th.

The sports day, complete with celebratory buffet and medal ceremony, will follow a week including other wellbeing and exercise events such as a step-count competition and a ‘come dine with me’ event.

Chris Hughes, COO for Mental Health for the charity Alternative Futures Group (which runs Meadow Park), said: “Movement and exercise is an integral part of mental health and we incorporate this as part of our holistic approach to helping our patients to improve.

“Regular movement can help reduce stress and anxiety and really does have an impact on your mental health. I’m looking forward to a lovely sports day on Saturday and seeing how much fun we can have with one afternoon of competition!”

Alternative Futures Group runs six dedicated and highly-rated mental health hospitals across the North West as well as residential properties and community-based settings.