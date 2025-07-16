Pete Terry named Practice Lead for Grant Thornton’s North West Team

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has appointed Pete Terry as Practice Lead for its North West offices.

Pete joined Grant Thornton in 2017 as a Corporate Finance Partner and continues in that role while also leading the corporate finance team across the North and heading the firm’s national private equity business. In his new role, he will oversee and support Grant Thornton’s 500-person team across Liverpool and Manchester.

Pete has over 25 years’ experience in corporate finance, specialising in mid-market M&A and private equity. Alongside his corporate finance work, he will also focus on strengthening the firm’s inclusive culture, supporting the local partner team, and deepening relationships with clients.

Pete Terry, Practice Lead and Head of Corporate Finance in the North West, said: “It’s great to take on this new role alongside my existing responsibilities. The North West means a lot to me — I was born here and have spent the last 30 years working across the region. It’s a vibrant and rewarding market — big enough to have real impact, but still close-knit enough to make a difference.

“The region continues to thrive, with strong growth in sectors like technology, healthcare and energy, as well as in established industries like aerospace. Private equity is especially active — Manchester is Europe’s second-largest PE market.

“This role gives me the chance to help shape our strategy while staying close to what I enjoy most — working with our corporate finance team on complex deals. With 500 talented people across Manchester and Liverpool, we offer real strength and expertise to our clients. I’m excited to help us grow while protecting the collaborative culture that makes us unique.”