Pioneering techniques to be used in construction of new retirement homes in Kirkby

Work has just begun at the site of what will become a brand-new thriving retirement community for the over 60s in Kirkby.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement properties, has started work on site on St Chad’s Drive in preparation for the construction of a new Retirement Living development, which will offer a choice of cost-effective one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively available as part of a government-backed shared ownership scheme.

Helping to minimise its environmental impact, the retirement housebuilder will employ Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) – an innovative approach that reduces environmental impact and build time and helps deliver energy efficient homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, 10 of its developments were built using MMC. This represents a doubling from five in 2022, with the company set to further increase its use of MMC on 25 developments this year.

CGI of the coming soon Kirkby development

The key to MMC is the use of Remagin’s (formally known as Sigmat) eco-friendly, dynamic Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF). The selection of Remagin LGSF also enables the development to be completed at a lower cost than would be the case with traditional construction methods, making the development more affordable to retirees within the local area.

This enables much of the build to take place off-site, with the completed sections then lifted into place – keeping on course for predicted project completion and cutting the impact on the environment and the local neighbourhood.

Efficiency is critical given the burgeoning demand for high-quality retirement homes in the area. As a result of the speed of the build, the development is set to release for sale in Autumn 2025 and welcome its first occupants in Spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of MMC can also contribute positively to overall thermal performance of a building, reducing energy costs for future homeowners and adding further to the list of benefits of downsizing to an apartment within a McCarthy Stone community.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’ve been using MMC since 2021 and it now forms an integral aspect of our new build programme, with the ability to cut overall build times by several weeks. Indeed, MMC is a cornerstone of our drive to be a net zero business by 2030.

“Our new Kirkby development is aimed at improving the availability of more affordable housing in Merseyside through our Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, so retirees can enjoy the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of without having to commit to the full purchase price.”

Shared Ownership looks to make ‘rightsizing’ an affordable option for thousands more retirees living in the area. It provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement living property, through providing a choice of ownerships up to 75%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the heart of Kirkby, the new addition to St Chad’s Drive will encourage those aged 60 and over to live their retirement to the fullest. Well-maintained gardens can be enjoyed all year round while an elegant communal lounge will sit at the heart of day-to-day life, providing ample space for regular social activities. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to help keep everything running smoothly, while each property is fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system, intruder alarm and fire detection.

Virtual tours are available via the McCarthy Stone website, allowing prospective buyers to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and the little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living in Kirkby, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/kirkby.