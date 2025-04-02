Planting and granting: Merseyside homebuilder helps school’s eco efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes has stepped in to assist a Bootle school with its ecological commitments.

Holy Spirit Catholic Academy was planning to enhance its forest school when the Merseyside housebuilder committed £1,500 towards its efforts.

What’s more, in partnership with Jewson, a donation of tree saplings was made and a team of volunteers team spent two days with the school’s eco team to demonstrate how to plant and look after the saplings.

Michelle Forrest, Headteacher at Holy Spirit Catholic Academy, said: “We are delighted to have David Wilson Homes and Jewson partnering with our school and supporting our children to understand the importance of sustainable living and looking after our common home.

DWNW & BG - trees_bootle 230125 012 - Paul (Caretaker) tending to one of the trees with the pupils at Holy Spirit Catholic Academy

“Their generous donation will help us to further develop our forest school and increase the positive impact it has on our children’s confidence, social skills, language and communication, motivation and concentration, physical skills and knowledge and understanding.”

Learning outdoors is very beneficial for school pupils. As noted by Early Years Resources, outdoor learning enhances physical development, mental wellbeing, cognitive development and a child’s understanding of the world.

As a result, more schools are looking to implement forest schools to provide greater experiences for their pupils and give them an opportunity to learn outside of the classroom.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are delighted to support Holy Spirit Catholic Academy’s commitment to their ecological objectives and enhancing the biodiversity close to the school.

“It was a pleasure to work with Jewson to visit the school and help plant the tree saplings, and we hope our donation of £1,500 will help the school to take its forest school to the next level.”

