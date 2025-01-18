Prescot tour date for Rosalie Minnitt's smash hit character comedy show Clementine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a barnstorming run of sell-out shows and huge critical acclaim at the 2023 and 2024 Edinburgh Fringes, rising star Rosalie Minnitt brings her cult comedy hit Clementine on tour for the very first time, with a date at Shakespeare Playhouse North, Prescot on March 8th.

Garlanded with four-star reviews from, among others The Guardian, The Telegraph and Time Out, Clementine is a hysterical, deranged and irreverent Austen parody that meditates on girlhood, romance and everything in between, Lady Clementine has until her 27th birthday to find The One. When her latest beau goes missing, she embarks on a hilariously unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her ill fortune. But with neither sense nor sensibility, will our romantic heroine find love in time?

A kaleidoscopic concoction of historical anachronisms, TikTok sounds and misplaced pop-culture references - Bridgerton for chronically online girlies - Clementine is more than a clever parody of stuffy English ideals.

This innovative show talks about the present through the lens of the past, from singledom and soulless dating apps to womanhood, Clementine asks if we have really moved on all that much. We’re still obsessed with finding 'The One', but do we actually understand what it means to love and be loved?

Rosalie Minnitt's smash hit show 'Clementine' comes to Shakespeare Playhouse North, Prescot on March 8th

Creator and performer Rosalie Minnitt says: “Clementine is a comedy character I created when I was lost and heartbroken. I made the show that I needed when I was 24 and suddenly couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I realised that the insatiable diet of Disney-Happily-Ever-Afters and bleached blonde Naughties heartthrobs that I had been bingeing on since I could walk left me hungry and angry. After I debuted last year, I got hundreds of DMs + messages + emails telling me about how Clementine made them feel. Women saw this show multiple times. Then they brought their friends and sisters and mums and aunts. One girl came four times and she wrote to me: ‘if someone asked me why I love women and love being a woman, I’d show them this show’.”

Tickets for the show, at Shakespeare Playhouse North on March 8th, are available online.