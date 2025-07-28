Pride of Merseyside: Safari’s lionesses celebrate Merseyside’s lionesses with FREE ENTRY

The lionesses at Knowsley Safari in Merseyside can’t keep their paws off the ball and in celebration of England’s Euros triumph over Spain, anyone with the same name as the Lionesses’ three Merseyside players will gain free entry.

England’s Euro-winning squad includes Grace Clinton from Liverpool, Alex Greenwood from Bootle and Niamh Charles from Wirral, and in honour of their gallant win, anyone named Grace, Alex and Niamh who decide to visit the Safari this week, until Sunday 3rd August 2025, won’t have to pay for a ticket.

Helena Berry, head of marketing and sales, Knowsley Safari says: “Our staff and African lions alike have been roaring on the lionesses through to yesterday’s Euro 2025 final and what a result! We hope all the Graces, Alexes and Niamhs come and celebrate with our African lionesses this week.”

Offer is valid for tickets booked in advance online from 28th July 2025 until 3rd August 2025, select ‘Euro Winners Name Offer’ at checkout. Valid ID must be presented on arrival. Knowsley Safari is also offering 20% off all guest bookings until 31st August 2025. https://www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/tickets/womens-euro-winner-offer