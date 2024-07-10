Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from a primary school in Haydock have enjoyed a tour of the Amazon sortation centre in the town.

A group of 27 pupils from Haydock English Martyrs Catholic Primary School attended a behind-the-scenes tour of the sortation centre to learn what happens when a customer clicks “buy”.

The year five children received an insight into the various job roles at the sortation centre, and saw how Amazon sorts, packs and ships customer orders from the Haydock building to customers all over the UK.

David Domene Luque, Site Leader at Amazon in Haydock, said:

Primary school pupils go behind the scenes with Amazon team

“We loved welcoming the pupils from English Martyrs Catholic Primary School to our sortation centre to give them an insight into the work we do at Amazon. We hope everyone had a great time and learned about the exciting career opportunities available to them in the future.”

Amelia, a pupil from the school who attended the tour, added:

“I had a great time at Amazon learning about all the things that happen to get our parcels sent to our homes. I especially loved packing my own box. That was really cool!”

Claire Comber from English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, said:

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Peter Strange and the Amazon team in Haydock for being so welcoming. The tour was incredibly informative and engaging, and our pupils really enjoyed learning about Amazon’s processes and careers in STEM.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.