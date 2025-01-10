Prime Connect supports AP UK’s success at Liverpool’s Exchange Flags

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic Exchange Flags buildings are now one of Liverpool’s most successful office spaces, following a supportive partnership between construction and real estate company, AP UK, and connectivity specialists, Prime Connect.

Situated in the heart of Liverpool’s business district, the 33,000 sqm Art-Deco complex – consisting of Horton House to the East and Walker House to the West – is home to over 40 prominent tenants, including government offices and leading firms in everything from construction to legal consultancy.

AP UK’s (Ashtrom UK) partnership with telecoms specialists, Prime Connect, has supported Exchange Flags’ thriving success, with the fast-fibre services provided to certain offices – in addition to a fibre backbone throughout all ten floors of the buildings – allowing tenants to start working from day one.

Strengthening AP UK’s commitment to providing premier working environments, the fast-speed fibre pre-installed for key Exchange Flags tenants – in addition to the Wi-Fi provided for communal areas – ensures the buildings remain an attractive hub for business.

Exchange Flags. Liverpool's iconic Grade II listed building.

Now a core amenity for the business community, the immediate, uninterrupted connections pre-installed by Prime Connect help AP UK to meet modern demands – even in a Grade II listed property, which can prove challenging and requires planning.

Speaking about the partnership with Prime Connect, Guy Lewisohn, CEO of AP UK Ltd commented, “Our investment in high-quality infrastructure is key to creating the very best workspaces for our tenants. Installing the best possible fibre backbone through Prime Connect ahead of tenants moving in really helped us to fill up spaces, as companies could start working as soon as they moved in, confident that our heritage building can support their requisite internet services”.

In addition to delivering high-quality connections through fibre and communal Wi-Fi, Prime Connect safeguards the continuity of other key building services, from CCTV to secure access controls. It all adds to the excellent tenant experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Chaim Grunfeld, Founder and Director of Prime Connect, comments, “AP UK has been a pleasure to work with. We love to support high-quality office building efforts, particularly in large or heritage properties, which can be more difficult to connect. Pre-connection ensures that it’s all taken care of when tenants move in for reduced stress and effort”.

“This is precisely the type of development we love to support”, says Chaim, highlighting the 2 million sqft of office space already supplied by Prime Connect across major cities, such as Leeds, Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester across the UK.