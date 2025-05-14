Prison service is looking for ambitious and dynamic people from Merseyside for exclusive leadership programme

A prison governor who grew up in Liverpool wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

Applications open today (May 14) for the Future Prison Leaders Programme - a three-year programme to recruit up to 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service.

Tim Healey, 51, who went to school in Formby and Thornton, is now the Governor at HMP Durham after initially joining as a prison officer on a similar scheme back in 2000.

Despite the daily challenges, Tim said having proper support networks and personal interests– he's a local football referee in his spare time —helps maintain balance in this demanding but fulfilling career.

Do you have what it takes to lead a prison? If so, HM Prisons and Probation Service wants to hear from you.

Tim says: "The leadership programme I did gave me all the experience I needed in different types of prisons, roles and in management to succeed in the prison service. There are no two ways about it – if I hadn't joined the scheme, I wouldn't be sitting where I am now as governor of HMP Durham.

“I’m very fortunate that I love my job. Yes, it can be very challenging, but it's also helping to change people's lives.

"No two days are the same. . It's having that different challenge every day while ultimately changing people's lives that makes the job so interesting.

"I'm the governor of the prison, but it's not my prison. It is the staff's prison, and I will guide them with my leadership. It's about making sure we work as a team.

Tim wants others from Merseyside to apply to Future Prison Leaders Programme and enjoy a successful career like his.

"I'm a believer in empowerment—that's one of my key messages. I empower my staff to make the right decisions at the right levels because I cannot make every single decision in the prison.

"The accelerated leadership scheme was a huge benefit for me. It put me on the ladder quicker than I would have been through the usual entry process. It's the variety and challenge that are the big things that attracted me and that I've enjoyed since I've been in the job."

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is offering a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that’ll be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you'll have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionising rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Phil Copple, Interim Director General Chief Executive (Interim) of HMPPS, says: “Having the right people to lead our prison service is critical to our mission to protect the public and reduce reoffending.

“I began my career on a similar leadership programme. I gained the experience and skills I needed to develop. Learning to manage and lead in the prison service was challenging but hugely rewarding.

“If you believe you could commit yourself to the vital work of this special public service, then I urge you to apply!”

Applicants must have either a degree or people management experience. If you apply via the people management experience route, you will need to evidence that you have managed the performance of individuals at work. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

The minimum starting salary for successful candidates will be between £32,448 and £42,762 in the first year, depending on the prison location and working hours (37-41 hours). In the second year, the salary will increase to £41,712-£47,263, and in the third year, it will range from £60,364-£66,180.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

There’s leadership. Then there's setting the culture for prison staff to live by. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? For more information and to apply, go to Prison and Probation Jobs.