Prominent St Helens retail building and former nightclub to go under the hammer

The property at 5-19 Westfield Street, which includes five retail units and a former nightclub, will feature among more than 160 lots in the online auction held by Pugh, part of Eddisons, on October 29.

The 19,000 sq ft property currently generates an annual rental income of £45,600 from the four tenanted shops, with potential to generate further income from an additional retail unit and the vacant upper floors which could be converted into residential use, subject to planning consent.

Built in 1997, the building was part of a bustling shopping area, featuring a mix of high street retailers and independent shops, along with the popular Nexus nightclub which was a prominent part of St Helens’ nightlife in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Westfield Street music festival added to the vibrant atmosphere of the area and has been revived and revamped in recent years as St Helens music festival, bringing additional footfall back to the area.

The town centre is currently undergoing redevelopment plans, which will see the construction of a new bus station, market hall, 120-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, new homes and over 11,400 sq ft of retail space.

Paul Parker, an associate director at Pugh, said: “This is a unique investment and redevelopment opportunity which has come to market at an ideal time. Phase I of the £100m regeneration plan for St Helens town centre is now underway, and this significant investment looks set to revive the area, attracting locals and visitors alike and giving businesses a much-needed boost.”

He added: “The town centre location is close to St Helens College and Central Station and within easy access of the M62, which links the town to Liverpool and Manchester. Combined with the area’s development plans, this marks out this Westfield Street property as a high-quality commercial space. We anticipate strong interest from investors looking to capitalise on St Helens’ growth and regeneration.”

Bidding opens on October 28 and closes the following day. Full details, viewing and bidding information are available at www.pugh-auctions.com.

