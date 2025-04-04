Finland’s Mika Häkkinen is widely recognised as one of Formula 1’s greatest stars

The motorsport stars will renew their famous partnership for a very special public tour recounting stories from their careers

Formula 1 legends Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard will reunite to tour the UK and Ireland this year, steering audiences through their legendary careers, both as drivers and pundits.

Initially rivals competing for Team Lotus and Williams, the pair became teammates and powered McLaren to the 1998 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship - the last time the famous Woking-based squad would win the title until last year.

This unfiltered show, which explores how after years of rivalry and team partnership their relationship evolved into an enduring friendship, will come to Royal Liverpool Philharmonic on 23rd September.

Racing icons Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard bringing tour to Liverpool

Together, they’ll dissect the defining moments from their careers, from the 32 Grands Prix victories they brought McLaren to the moments when on-track clashes added to the tension of competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport.

They will also share their thoughts on the 2025 season, McLaren’s strong start to the year, the formidable partnership of Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, Max Verstappen’s title defence at Red Bull Racing and Mercedes’ hopes led by Britain’s George Russell.

Tickets are available from www.fane.co.uk/mika-david