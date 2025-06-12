Rainford High rugby team crowned national champions at Wembley with a record-breaking win

Rainford High’s Year 7 rugby team were victorious in the Steven Mullaney Memorial Match – the national final of the Rugby Football League’s inspiresport Champion Schools competition, which was held on Saturday 7 June.

The team secured the trophy after a record-breaking 40-0 victory over Sirius Academy West from Hull, which culminates an exceptional season for the Year 7 team who are now treble winners, having already secured both the St Helens Schools Rugby League Year 7 Cup and the North West Schools Rugby League Year 7 Trophy.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the competition, the Year 7’s record victory included seven tries and saw the talented team receive their trophy from members of the Mullaney family after an emphatic 80 minutes of play.

Oscar Lyon, captain of the Year 7 team, said: “I really enjoyed lifting the cup with the team. I had a 90% kick percentage and when I missed one conversion, my team cheered me up.

“All of the boys played amazing against a tough team. I was really proud and will remember it for the rest of my life!”

Man of the match went to prop player Archie Lane, who scored two tries and impressed the onlooking crowds with his sprinting. Archie added: “It was a great experience playing at Wembley and winning made it all the better.

“Getting man of the match and walking up the Wembley stairs was great, and scoring two tries was like a dream come true!”

The Steven Mullaney Memorial Match is one of the most prestigious fixtures in the schools’ rugby league calendar and to celebrate the momentous occasion of reaching the final, the Year 7 team were invited to St Helens RFC’s stadium on Friday 6 June to be waved off alongside the Saints women’s team who were also heading to Wembley to compete in the Challenge Cup trophy.

Beforehand, the team took a tour of the Totally Wicked Stadium and received a rebel-rousing team talk from James Roby, leadership, culture and performance coach at St Helens RFC and former hooker for the Saints.

Commenting on the success of the team, Mr Andrew Skerry, Year 7 learning leader and PE teacher, said: “The whole Wembley journey has been amazing. Wembley week was a fabulous experience for the whole team and staff.

“To win the national competition completed an unprecedented clean sweep and treble of all competitions entered, but all credit must go to the boys. We will go again next year and see if we can go back-to-back!”

As part of Rainford High’s ‘Wembley week’, the team attended a press conference on Monday at Oulton Hall Spa Hotel, were presented with their match shirts during a special evening at St Helens RFC on Wednesday and received a tour of Wembley Stadium when they arrived on Friday.

This year’s final was especially significant for Rainford High, as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of former student and St Helens RFC star Jonny Lomax’s appearance in the same final for the school.

The team’s success has been underpinned by Rainford High’s core values: ‘Everyone Helps, Everyone Matters, Everyone Succeeds’. The players have demonstrated outstanding commitment, attending regular training sessions and working together to improve individually and as a team.

Mr Ian Young, principal of Rainford High, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Year 7 rugby team and all that they have achieved this season. Reaching a national final is one thing, but to be crowned champions in the way that they were after the spectacular performance they gave on the pitch is testament to the effort and teamwork the boys have shown all season.

“All boys have taken the opportunities they’ve been given over the past week with both hands and have enjoyed every moment, which has been fantastic to witness. As a school, we’ve made memories that’ll last a lifetime, and I know the boys will have personally too.”