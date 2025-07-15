Rainhill students celebrate their continuing, successful sporting track record

Rainhill High School in Prescot, Merseyside, is known for its competitive and sporting spirit that has led students to victory in a number of sports over the last academic year. Recent victories include The English Schools’ Finals, Merseyside Schools’ Athletics and Quad Kids. The school also came second overall in the local Town Sports event held on 8th July, taking home 30 medals and breaking three local records.

The English Schools’ Finals (athletics) saw Rainhill go through to the northwest final where three of its four teams qualified from the regional event at Wavertree. From there, the finalists took part in Ellesmere Port on 14th May where they were the most represented school. The Inter Boys’ team from years 9 and 10 came third out of 14 schools. Rainhill’s junior teams finished 5th.

On 14th June, a month later, six entrants from Rainhill competed in Merseyside Schools’ Athletics. Each participated individually whilst also collectively and proudly representing the school. Year 9 Daisy Hatton (pictured) ran the 100 and 200 metres, winning both, becoming county schools’ champion twice. Her impressive times were 100m in 12.6 seconds, and 200m in 26.5 seconds. Daisy will now go on to represent Merseyside in the national school championships.

Daisy commented “I've been training really hard in the off-season with my mind fixed on qualifying to represent Merseyside. I'm so glad I managed it and am made up with my times. I'm also pleased that I did it wearing my Rainhill vest! My teachers have always encouraged me with my athletics and have been wishing me well. I just can't wait to compete again."

PE teacher, Michael Wood said “We're proud that Daisy represented Rainhill at the Merseyside Schools Championships. She's a fantastic, hard-working athlete. She's already a multiple record holder here at school and a great role model for our younger athletes. Athletics at Rainhill is incredibly strong, and it will continue to be well represented in Merseyside by Daisy and our other rising stars.”

Quad Kids is a testing athletics all-rounder where 4 competitors take on 4 events: long jump, 100 metres, 800 metres and a howler throw. The howler throw involves a vortex shaped object that makes a satisfying howling sound through its tail when thrown correctly. In an event on 17th June, Rainhill’s Y7 boys won and its Y7 girls came third.

An important, end-of-year culmination of training and competing took place on 8th July in the Town Sports annual competition, organised by a neighbouring school. Rainhill’s Senior Boys and Senior Girls won overall. The Inter girls won, Inter Boys finished third and both Junior Boys and Girls came second. After three consecutive years of winning, Rainhill narrowly missed out to Rainford but were delighted with a strong second place overall which yielded 30 pupils winning medals. There were also records broken by Taigan Hunter (Y9 1500m), Henry Fullerton (Y7 Triple Jump) and Daisy Hatton (Y9 100m, breaking her own record).

Josephine Thorogood, Principal said “It’s been a joy to see so many of our students achieving brilliant things across a range of sports this year. The opportunities they have at Rainhill High School and the way they grasp them speak volumes about their commitment and the inclusive, ambitious culture we’re building through sport.”

The Rainhill community: teachers, parents, pupils and local people, are rightly proud of the dedication and focus shown by the school’s athletes who train in all weathers and show up, time and time again, to support each other and showcase their skills and determination to enjoy their sport. They are a credit to the school’s mission to ‘pursue excellence’.