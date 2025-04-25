Roxy Ball Room launches Crazy Pool Awareness Day

Roxy Ball Room

The launch will include a social media giveaway with a year’s worth of Crazy Pool up for grabs and 50% off all Crazy Pool bookings from Monday 28th April - Sunday 4th May

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxy Ball Room is celebrating its one-of-a-kind gaming experience, Crazy Pool, with a dedicated awareness day on Monday 28th April to spotlight their unique twist on traditional pool. To celebrate, guests can enjoy 50% off Crazy Pool all week long starting from Monday 28th - Sunday 4th May when booked online.

Crazy pool is a Roxy-exclusive game; an exciting table-top combination of crazy golf and pool where guests aim their pool cues to navigate the crazy golf-inspired obstacles on each table. Crazy pool was created in their Leeds warehouse during lockdown and has since become one of the brand’s most popular games. Approximately 156,000 people played Crazy Pool in the 10 available sites last year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy Leisure levelled up the game by introducing crazy golf-esque challenging courses, eye-catching neon aesthetic and the recent introduction of interactive scoring for a constant venue leaderboard.

Roxy Ball Room

To mark the launch of the new awareness day, Roxy Ball Room will host a nationwide social media giveaway, offering one lucky winner the chance to win a year’s worth of Crazy Pool.

Out of 19 venues, Roxy have Crazy Pool at 10 venues: London St Mary Axe, Birmingham Victoria Square, Leeds Merrion Street, York The Stonebow, Sheffield Charter Square, Nottingham The Cornerhouse, Manchester Arndale, Liverpool Hanover, Leicester Humberstone Gate, Bristol Union Street.

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Leisure’s Marketing Director, said: “Crazy Pool is a brilliant example of how we do things differently at Roxy. It’s all about breaking the rules of traditional games and making them more exciting, more social, and way more fun. Crazy Pool Awareness Day is our way of celebrating that creativity and giving our guests something to get truly stuck into.”

To enter the Crazy Pool giveaway, follow @roxyballroom on Instagram and @roxyballers on TikTok on Monday 28th April.

Find out more about Roxy Leisure at: https://roxyleisure.co.uk