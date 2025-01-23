Runcorn fundraiser is honoured with esteemed national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Runcorn fundraiser who has spent the past decade running and climbing thousands of miles in aid of lifesaving research has been celebrated at a special event at the Palace of Westminster.

David Ash, 59, is among just 26 exceptional individuals to be honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) which recognises and celebrates their outstanding contributions to society. The medal presentation held on Thursday, 23 January saw David receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Service to Volunteering & Charitable Giving.

David, known locally as known as Pink-tutu-guy, began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 2015 in memory of his father Keith who died from lung cancer aged 54. He has since raised more than £160,000 in aid of lifesaving research.

The retired engineer dons a pink coloured tutu, wig and leg warmers whilst taking on his fundraising challenges which have included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (twice), several 24-hour indoor marathons, flying aerobatics and running hundreds of miles – including completing 5k every day this January.

David Ash, 59, attending the British Citizen Awards in London.

David forms part of the “Help us Beat Cancer NW” - a local group who work together to raise vital funds and awareness. He said: “My inspiration to fundraise is simple – to make a difference. There have been too many people affected by cancer and I can either sit at home and despair or I can get up and try to make a difference. I chose to try and make a difference.

“I don’t do what I do for any other reason than I love doing it. I’m still gobsmacked at being honoured in this way. I feel very proud, it’s forced me to reflect on the epic journey so far and what it means to me, my family and friends.

“Volunteering is such a two-way street. As a volunteer, I continuously feel energised by the people I meet, by the way it makes them feel. If you are thinking of getting involved you are going to make such an important difference, to yourself and to many others. What you are going to do matters. What you are going to do will help beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys said: “We’ve helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years and that’s down to supporters like David. Through his passion, drive and determination, he has made an incredible contribution to our work. We are honoured to have his support and want to thank him for everything he has done to help more people survive.

Fundraiser David Ash has raised more than £160,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. Our dedicated volunteers and fundraisers provide limitless inspiration for our scientists as they keep striving to find new and better ways to fight over 200 types of the disease. Together we are working towards a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. And we’re so grateful to have Davd in our corner.”

Cancer Research UK has been at the forefront of cancer research for over 120 years. From pioneering some of the first chemotherapies, to the development of advanced, targeted treatments and immunotherapy, the charity’s research has played a role in around half of the world’s essential cancer drugs.

Find out how to volunteer or fundraise for Cancer Research UK at cruk.org or by calling 0300 123 1022.