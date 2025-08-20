Ruth Langsford invites people to join her on Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk

TV presenter and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Ruth Langsford is inviting people across Liverpool to join her by signing up to one of the charity’s 12 Memory Walks this Autumn.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual charity event is a highlight in Ruth’s calendar, having first taken part in an Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk 15 years ago. Each year she’s just as keen to get involved again. Supporting a cause close to her heart is important to Ruth, having witnessed her dad and now her mum living with dementia.

Ruth said: “By coming together and taking part in a Memory Walk, we can pave the way to dementia no longer devastating lives by helping to fund Alzheimer’s Society’s vital support services today and groundbreaking research for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is so difficult to watch someone you love fade away little by little, but I’ve also seen the incredible difference support and care can make, not just to the person with dementia but their families.”

Ruth Langsford at a Memory Walk

There are around one million people living with dementia in the UK today, more than 21,000 of those are in Merseyside. Ruth urges people across the region to sign up to the Liverpool Memory Walk at Aintree Racecourse on 7 September or join her and walk together in Potters Fields Park, London, on 5 October.

Here, Ruth shares her five Memory Walks highlights and what others signing up can expect:

There's a huge sense of togetherness, everyone is walking for a purpose, whether it's for those you love, those you've lost or for everyone living with dementia - the UK's biggest killer. I'll be walking for my mum Joan who is living with Alzheimer's disease and in memory of my dad, Dennis. You feel part of something that's helping to make a difference.

Money raised helps to fund Alzheimer's Society's vital dementia support and research. Last year, the charity's Dementia Support Line answered nearly 60,000 calls from those in need.

It's a way to pause and reflect, embracing the moment to add a message to the Memory Tree or share stories with friends, family and strangers who understand.

It's great exercise and motivation to keep active in the lead up and afterwards. There are two routes on each walk, a short one or longer version, between 2km - 10km. There's evidence to suggest that physical activity improves confidence and the wellbeing of people with dementia and may slow down mental decline.

The feeling of accomplishment. Knowing with every step and pound raised, you can help to end the devastation caused by dementia. And let's face it, who doesn't like to be awarded with a medal at the end!

This year, there are 12 Alzheimer's Society Memory Walks happening across the UK between September and October or people can organise their own walk this Autumn. Sign up for free at a walk near you, visit memorywalk.org.uk.