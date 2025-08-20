Salvation Army helps families across Liverpool avoid the parent poverty trap this summer

More than a third of parents (35%) planned to skip meals so their children can go to holiday activities this summer, according to a new survey by The Salvation Army.

The snapshot survey also found of those parents asked:

36% cannot afford to pay for childcare over summer.

36% said they can’t afford to take time off to care for their children during the summer break.

30% will not be able to afford to take their children on any sort of holidayi

To ensure that vulnerable children had a chance to relax and play over the summer, the church and charity hosted summer clubs, activity days with crafts and games, film clubs, and provided breakfast and lunch for children across Merseyside over the school holidays.

The Salvation Army in Walton, Liverpool, held a holiday club for school aged children giving welcome relief to families as many find the school holidays tough and budgets stretched.

Major Kerry Coke, The Salvation Army’s Assistant Secretary for Mission, said: “The summer holidays are meant to be a time of joy and fun but poverty can rob children of the chance to play and explore. It’s not just the cost of food, but the cost of activities has soared. Then when the new school term approaches, buying school uniform is an added financial burden.

“Our officers and volunteers across Merseyside are doing what we can to help vulnerable children have some summer joy in their lives, whether it’s running our own camps, organising summer club activities or helping parents in practical ways with school uniform swaps, lunch clubs and food banks.”

As part of its summer activities, The Salvation Army in Walton also offered food as part of its activity programme during a time when families find themselves without the safety net of free school meals.

Jessica* a single mum of seven, turned to The Salvation Army after being affected by the two-child benefit limit and was struggling to make her Universal Credit stretch. She said: “The Universal Credit payments I receive go on bills and rent. Then if I need to buy a school uniform or anything else for my kids it comes out of whatever is left over, and then if any unexpected bill comes in, I panic. My Universal Credit payments basically go on everything but food at the minute so I have to get that support where I can.

“There have been times where I will go without food myself, sometimes weeks without a proper meal, so my kids can eat, and I’ll finish any of the leftovers that the children leave on their plate. It’s horrible to live like this and it’s horrible to think of anyone having to resort to those measures, but needs must, and for me, it is my reality.

“I’m really just surviving each day. I get what I can from food projects and support from places like The Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army has a Just Giving page dedicated to its work in Walton and for anyone wishing to support, financial donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000338.