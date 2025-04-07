Sci-Tech Daresbury pioneers re-define sensor design

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford RF and 4D Products, two companies based on the national science and innovation campus Sci-Tech Daresbury, have cooperated on a specialist project to craft the next generation of highly accurate, durable solid-state Radar sensors for use in vehicles and machinery.

As part of the ESA Business Incubation Centre United Kingdom (ESA BIC UK), which is managed by STFC, Oxford RF is known for designing industry-leading sensors with a wide field of view that spans 360°, making the driving experience safer and more intuitive than ever. Since developing their latest Radar sensor, the award-winning team has collaborated with 4D Products to design and prototype an enclosure that protects the technology from the elements and hides the connectors under the sensor, creating a sleeker, more shielded design.

Oxford RF selected 4D Products for its outstanding reputation in product design and development, collaborating with the agency shortly after relocating to Sci-Tech Daresbury in 2023. 4D Products has designed and prototyped the Radar sensor’s enclosure fully in-house and delivered Oxford RF’s first production batch of 10 units. All achieved to stringent cost, operational, and aesthetic design requirements to ensure the Radar sensor functions efficiently and is commercially viable.

As the eyes of driverless platforms, Oxford RF’s breakthrough innovations make safety accessible to a wider audience. The Radar sensor can be installed on any platform, whether that’s a car, construction equipment, delivery pod, drone, or robotic manufacturing machinery.

By shielding the connectors beneath the sensor, Oxford RF and 4D Products provide a unique solution to prevent water damage from rain. Additionally, to manage the heat released from the sensor, 4D Products has designed the enclosure to capture the heat and vent it, allowing the sensor to function optimally at any temperature. Both features ensure the sensor runs at full mechanical and thermal efficiency from every corner of the globe, whether that’s a car in rainy Liverpool or delivery pod in the peak of Saharan summer.

4D Products designed the enclosure's aluminium base for its excellent thermal properties, ensuring efficient heat management for the internal sensor. To encase the sensor's antenna, the team chose polycarbonate plastic, a material that allows for unobstructed communication by avoiding aluminium interference.

The Radar sensor will be released to market later this year, available to a select number of customers. This latest innovation delivers unmatched advantages in cost, performance, reliability, and power efficiency, enabling autonomous operation in all weather and visibility conditions. With high-definition capabilities that enhance public safety, this system represents a significant leap forward in sensor technology, surpassing the current state-of-the-art.

Kashif Siddiq, CEO of Oxford RF, said: “Our Radar sensor marks the beginning of a revolutionary next generation of high performing autonomous sensors for a whole range of vehicles and machinery.

“One of the main reasons we chose to relocate to Sci-Tech Daresbury a few years ago was for the exposure it gives us to innovative companies on site. It didn’t take us long to reach out to 4D Products for its expertise and the result has been success after success.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by 4D Products’ deep knowledge and understanding that allowed them to accurately capture our requirements. They have not only delivered an enclosure solution that is aesthetically pleasing, but also fully satisfied our fundamental operational requirements. We very much look forward to continuing our relationship with the 4D Products team and collaborating with more companies on campus.”

James Bell, CEO of 4D Products, said: “With its sensor technology at the very cutting edge, Oxford RF has the opportunity to make a real splash in the sector. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of such a breakthrough. Our work to design and prototype the sensor’s enclosure helps to give the product that commercial edge, hiding the wires beneath the sensor and optimising efficiency for all environments.

“Projects like this showcase exactly what’s great about working on-site at Sci-Tech Daresbury. Collaborating on the same campus makes the process run so much smoother, and we’ve been able to deliver the most efficient solution for Oxford RF’s budget and trial as a result.”

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said: “This pioneering collaboration between 4D Products and Oxford RF demonstrates the impressive results that can be achieved through the blending of knowledge, expertise, and innovation. These are attributes that we champion here at Sci-Tech Daresbury, where we have a campus filled with great minds and a collaborative DNA.

“It's a delight to see on-campus collaboration forge such progressive technology, taking the next step in sensor development. We take great pride in seeing Oxford RF and 4D Products succeeding together and look forward to the Radar sensor’s release to market later this year and its anticipated success.”