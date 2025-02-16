Scouse singer Kris James inspired by nightmare date no show in South Africa

Kirkby lad Kris, 35, is used to travelling around the world for his gigs. The talent, who sings a lot about love, and recently supported Lulu on her farewell tour, has other upcoming music projects in Japan and New York. He recently shot a romantic photo shoot in Paris despite having been single for three years as a result of touring commitments. Kris explained that he decided to dip his toe back in the dating world and met someone on Tinder who seemed to tick all the boxes.

Kris said: “I’m pretty wary about online dating because there’s lot of catfishers and a lot of people who use filters to make themselves appear 60 per cent more attractive than they they are actually 75 per cent less.”

Kris added: “I was just looking at some sites in November and saw someone who fitted the bill. We really hit it off and were talking for quite some time on the phone. We both shared a love of good food, travel and wine and everything seemed to be authentic.”

“I suppose it was like a bit of a blind date. I’m not really into long distance relationships but I do like a bit of adventure so when I realised my potential other half lived in South Africa, I thought it might be worth a visit.

The weather in Liverpool where I live at the moment hasn’t been so good so I thought it would be fun to meet abroad too.”

Kris whose catchy new single I Wanna Know is ironically all about searching for love in a world that never slows down, arrived at his hotel complex in South Africa on February 13 and was all set to meet his long distance online lover the next day.

He said: “I was so excited and thought it could be the start of something special. It’s not every day you travel to South Africa for a date and I couldn’t wait for us to meet in the flesh.”On Valentines Day however, just before their lunch date, he received a DM saying: “Hey I’m so sorry. I can’t do this. Me n my ex have got back together.”

The Fire singer Kris said: “I’m obviously a bit disappointed because I thought it might be the start of something beautiful but I’m not going to let it get to me as obviously it wasn’t right but I wish I knew it before I got a flight to South Africa. I’m just going to make the most of it now and have a holiday as I’m here until next week. And I’m sure it’ll find its way into a song somewhere.”

1 . Contributed Liverpool singer Kris James is still the King of romance with new single I Wanna Know. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed I Wanna Know singer Kris James made the most of his time in Capetown South Africa after first date no show. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Kirkby singer Kris James made the most of his time in Capetown South Africa Photo: Submitted