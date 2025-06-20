Scousers struggling with bad phone signal can try the Vodafone network for free

Non-Vodafone customers in Liverpool can experience an alternate network for free, without changing their number

Vodafone has launched its eSIM network trial in Liverpool, offering customers of any network a free 7-day trial of its network - without changing their number and with no strings attached.

With no commitments or strings attached, Vodafone invites users to experience Liverpool’s Best Network*. Those in qualifying areas will be sent a leaflet by post and can scan the QR code to receive 50GB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts completely free, for 7 days. Or visit: https://www.vodafone.co.uk/sim-only/pay-as-you-go-sim/networktrial1/tbyb to sign up online, with the eSIM being installed via the My Vodafone app. All they need to try the network for free is an eSIM compatible smartphone.

Non-Vodafone customers can join the network trial without changing their existing number or swapping their SIM card. This means customers can use Vodafone’s award-winning network** for their data connection and still enjoy their favourite social media and messaging apps as normal whilst also making and receiving calls & texts on their existing number. They can simply switch between Vodafone’s network and their current provider easily through their device settings.

L9 is the district with the biggest amount of voice calls with an average of 1.4K voice calls on weekdays which accounts for 7% of total voice calls made on a weekday in Liverpool.

On the Vodafone network alone, the city makes nearly 19 thousand calls on average per day and uses 101.7TB of data, the equivalent of streaming 34,000 hours of HD films or 2 million hours of music. Vodafone data also reveals that Wednesday is the busiest day in the city for connectivity, with L9 area being the busiest district when it comes to data usage, topping the table for voice calls with 1.4 thousand per day.

Vodafone continues to commit itself to Liverpool’s connectivity infrastructure. With the networks recent 4G coverage installation at the Mersey Tunnels, commuters can seamlessly connect to Vodafone’s network while travelling by the River Mersey.

Vodafone prides itself on delivering the best network experience for businesses and customers at some of the UK’s most memorable events throughout each year. As such, Vodafone deployed specialist coverage trailers at the Grand National, giving racegoers the opportunity to stay connected during one of the city’s biggest sporting events.

Vodafone is planning on rolling this trial out across a range of cities. It will also bring it back to some of the UK’s most loved festivals, such as Glastonbury Festival and Boardmasters Festival, giving everyone attending the opportunity to experience Vodafone’s award-winning connectivity.

To join the 7-day network trial visit: https://www.vodafone.co.uk/sim-only/pay-as-you-go-sim/networktrial1/tbyb