Showcase Cinema de Lux Liverpool is delighted to announce exclusive screenings of biographical drama Midas Man.

The new release tracks the prominence of Brian Epstein, portrayed by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, as he managed a series of popular Liverpool artists including The Beatles, Cilla Black and Gerry and the Pacemakers, before passing away in 1967 aged just 32. The film will be on screen from today, with tickets on sale now via the Showcase Cinemas website.

Midas Man stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Great), Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), Jay Leno (The Tonight Show with Jay Leno) with Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky), and Emily Watson (Gosford Park), Blake Richardson, Jonah Lees (Phantom of the Open), Leo Harvey-Elledge, Campbell Wallace (G’wed), Darci Shaw, Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders), Midas Man is written by Brigit Grant and directed by Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll).

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring these exclusive screenings to Showcase Cinema de Lux Liverpool. Undoubtedly, Brian Epstein played an important role in shaping this city’s history, managing a number of iconic artists from the area. “On top of his immense success, Epstein led an extraordinary life, before his untimely passing.

Midas Man explores this in depth and is a must-watch for any Liverpudlians keen to get a taste of the area’s rich musical history.”

For further information and to purchase tickets for Midas Man, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/285072-midas-man/