Slater and Gordon enhances its legal expert offering with latest hires

In its latest chapter of growth, UK law firm Slater and Gordon introduces two new hires to its Liverpool team, increasing its family law expert offering to the local region.

Hayley McConville, Associate Solicitor, alongside Jayde Hampson, Solicitor, join the Slater and Gordon team, bringing more than 25 years of family law experience to the award-winning firm.

With the latest additions, Slater and Gordon is well placed to support the Liverpool and Wirral community with legal guidance in areas such as divorce, financial issues, separation and child arrangements dispute. Advice can also be provided with respect to civil partnerships and cohabitation and Pre Nuptial agreements.

Jenniffer Brunt and Rebecca Cliff, at Slater and Gordon

Hayley McConville has over 17 years' experience in the legal industry with her most recent career endeavour in another Liverpool law firm.

In light of her new career move, she adds: "I am delighted to be joining the team here at Slater and Gordon. I have admired the growth they have achieved over the past few years and real impact they have made within the community. I am looking forward to being part of this future journey with them.”

Jayde Hampson also brings over nine years of experience to the family law team, where she has spent the past two years with local Liverpool firm. She adds: “Since joining Slater and Gordon, I have had a fantastic welcome from the team. I am really excited to immerse further into the team and explore where I can add value to their expert offering. They have already made a great network of relationships with the Liverpool and Wirral community and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Previous to the new hires, Slater and Gordon had recently opened new offices in both its Wirral and Liverpool locations to prepare for increased headcount, with further ambitions to grow its teams in other specialist areas including personal injury and medical negligence.

Jenniffer Brunt, Head of Family Law at Slater and Gordon, comments: “I am thrilled to welcome Jayne and Hayley to the family law team. They both bring a depth of experience to the table that is truly valuable in delivering high-quality services to those who need legal support in Liverpool and Wirral.

“Our team is stronger than ever, and we are excited to see more growth in not only the team, but the impact we make to the community. We remain committed to making sure those who are facing such difficult family matters are well-supported in finding a suitable solution.”