Software engineer breaks personal fishing records with Temu gear

“The lightweight gear from Temu works really well,” said Ulrik. “Even with bad weather, I caught an Ørret (brown trout) weighing 670 grams - that's still my personal record for sea fishing!”

Temu caught Ulrik’s attention during his research for fishing gear not only for its product variety but also for the assurance of quality.

“I’m always looking for good deals and do a lot of research when I’m buying new gear. Temu stood out because they offer outdoor and fishing products that you don’t typically find in local stores,” he explains.

Starting out in the US in September 2022, Temu is a direct-from-factory online marketplace known for its huge selection and ultra-low prices, Temu has quickly become one of the most downloaded apps in the UK, and it’s making big waves in the world of online shopping.

Ulrik has developed a deep love for nature. When he moved to the coastal city, his passion for fishing grew even further as he discovered the thrill of ocean fishing. From freshwater trout to larger ocean catches, he was always on the hunt for diverse, high-quality fishing gear.

Ulrik’s first experience with Temu gear took place during a trip, where he took pack rafts for fishing. He was impressed by how well the lightweight equipment performed, even in harsh weather conditions. It helped him land a 670-gram trout—setting a new personal record for his sea fishing.

“The lightweight gear allowed us to access fishing spots that would have been difficult to reach with heavier equipment,” Ulrik said. “Compared to other options, the Temu gear works more than well enough for my needs. I haven’t had any problems with the equipment, and it all works great!”

Temu is a pleasant surprise to savvy consumers like Ulrik, so much so that he launched a YouTube channel as a hobby to test and review gear on the platform. In his videos, he also highlights other Temu products, including a lightweight fishing reel and rod, a waterproof compass, and a stainless steel reusable coffee filter. After spending between £37 and £75 on fishing and outdoor gear, Ulrik remains highly satisfied with his purchases.

“It’s always good to have a variety of gear—lighter equipment for hiking and stronger gear for boat fishing. Temu lets you adapt to different fishing situations without overspending.”

Now in its second year in the UK market, Temu is earning high marks with local consumers. The Ipsos survey, commissioned by Temu, found that more than 80% of UK users believe the platform offers good value for money. On average, surveyed users estimate they saved 25% on purchases in 2024 alone, compared to other retailers.

Initially, Ulrik’s friends and family were skeptical about Temu’s affordable products, but after seeing the results, they were amazed by the quality. “They didn’t expect such great quality from budget-friendly equipment,” he says with a smile.

1 . Contributed Ulrik’s first experience with Temu gear took place during a trip Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ulrik launched a YouTube channel as a hobby to test and review gear on the platform. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed He was impressed by how well the lightweight equipment performed Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ulrik successfully caught a fish Photo: Submitted