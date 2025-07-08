Southport Care Home Team Member Takes on Aintree 5K to Support Alzheimer’s Society

Lorcan Montgomery, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home in Southport, Merseyside, is lacing up their running shoes and taking on the Run Aintree 5K on Saturday, 19th July 2025 in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lorcan is aiming to raise £300 for the charity, which provides crucial support to individuals living with dementia and their families. The cause is close to their heart, having joined Dale Park Care Home, specialists in residential dementia and nursing dementia care, last year.

Lorcan Montgomery, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home said:

“After learning our residents’ stories and witnessing the challenges they and their families face, I’ve seen firsthand how vital the Alzheimer’s Society’s work is. Every donation, no matter the size, will go towards helping make life better for those affected by dementia. If you can’t donate, spreading the word makes just as much difference.”

The run will take place at the iconic Aintree Racecourse, and Lorcan is encouraging colleagues, friends, families, and members of the public to support their fundraising effort.

You can show your support or donate via Lorcan’s fundraising page here: Run Aintree 5k – July 2025 | givestar

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.