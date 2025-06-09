Southport Summer Soirée to be held at Meols Hall in Churchtown raising funds for Bebe’s Hive

Tickets for the Southport Summer Soirée raising funds for Bebe’s Hive are now live!

This beautiful fundraising event will take place at Meols Hall in Churchtown in Southport from 3pm on Sunday, 24th August 2025.

Bebe’s Hive has been inspired by Bebe King, aged six, who was a much-loved pupil at Marshside Primary School in Southport.

Bebe's Hive, in memory of Bebe and hosted by the Elsie’s Story Charitable Trust, is a safe space where little hearts heal after loss through creativity and care.

Your donation funds training, resources, and sessions, turning love and loss into hope.

Tickets are £125 each with tables of 10 for £1,100.

You can book your tickets here: Southport Summer Soirée - Little Sparks Southport

The event is organised by: Dorothy Mae Design; Farrington Law; Little Sparks Southport; Lucy Lou’s Boutique; and Simon Ford Jewellery.

They said: “Round up your friends, pick your outfits, and get ready for the party of the summer — food, drinks, live music, surprise acts & more, all in aid of Bebe’s Hive.

“We are forever grateful to each and everyone that’s supporting this event and going to make this day one to remember.”

Bebe’s Hive said: “Bebe’s Hive is a grief-informed, creative support project for children and families — built in memory of our beautiful six-year-old Bebe.

“After losing her, we saw how deeply grief affects children. We also saw what was missing: a safe, child-led space for healing. So we began building one. Rooted in love, creativity, and connection.

“Bebe’s Hive offers free sessions using art, music, play, and storytelling to help children explore grief safely and gently.

“Led by a team of educators, creatives, and wellbeing practitioners - all who knew and loved Bebe. It’s a space full of care and hope.

“Your donation will help us launch:

Volunteer training

Safeguarding

Room hire

Resources for our first sessions

“All funds are ring-fenced via Elsie’s Story Charitable Trust and used solely for Bebe’s Hive.

“Thank you for helping Bebe’s light shine on.”