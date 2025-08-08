SP Energy Networks launches innovative Roblox summer safety mission

Industry first as SP Energy Networks uses Roblox to share vital safety messaging with young gamers

Electricity network operator, SP Energy Networks, is taking its summer safety campaign into the ultimate virtual universe this year thanks to an innovative tie-up with the popular online gaming platform, Roblox – the ‘top-reaching games app for 8-14 year olds in the UK’*.

In an energy sector first, the electricity network operator has created two new Roblox characters – Engineer Woman and Engineer Man – who will appear in video adverts on the popular platform, challenging young gamers to join their summer safety mission.

Engineer Woman and Engineer Man will lead players through the mission, warning about the key safety hazards children and young people could face when playing outdoors near electrical substations and overhead power lines. They highlight the potential dangers of electricity, how to stay safe and what to do in an emergency.

The innovative video advert will run for six weeks within selected Roblox experiences, where players’ avatars will be rewarded with treats such as power-ups for watching the campaign safety tutorial.

To launch the SP Energy Networks x Roblox campaign, Engineer Woman and Engineer Man made a special appearance – in both Roblox and real-life forms – at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum and gave some young people enjoying a summer day out at the popular attraction a sneak peek of the advert.

Friends Aisling (8), Millie (9) and Rocco (8) from Crookston enjoyed the preview, saying: “It was good to learn from Engineer Woman and Engineer Man about what we need to do to stay safe and we’re going to tell all our friends to watch the video on Roblox.”

Derek Bell, SP Energy Networks Health and Safety Director said: “It’s really exciting to launch this brilliant collaboration with Roblox and take our safety messages quite literally into the hands of the kids and families we’re trying to reach. I’ve no doubt that Engineer Woman and Engineer Man, with a little boost from Roblox, will help create a whole new generation of safety-conscious young people who know what dangers to look out for and how to stay safe around the electricity network.

“I can’t wait to see lots of young people take on our Roblox summer safety mission, join the PowerWise Squad and keep them, their friends and family safe this summer. Happy gaming!”

SP Energy Networks’ Roblox summer safety mission includes top tips for staying safe:

Never use fishing rods or fly kites near overhead powerlines. If they get too near or touch overhead lines, you could be electrocuted.

Stay away from overhead lines and substation with drones, if you hit a line you could knock the power out and break the drone.

If your ball is kicked into a substation - don’t follow it. The danger of death sign is there for a reason – call us on 105 instead.

Never try to recover items from overhead lines or the enclosure around substations as you could get electrocuted. Call the free 105 number for help.

Don’t light fires or BBQs beneath overhead lines and avoid carrying tent poles, ladders or other long objects near overhead wires. Only carry long objects horizontally and at a low-level.

Never attempt to climb a pylon – stay well clear to stay safe.

Call the free national 105 number in a case of an electrical network emergency.

If anyone is injured, call 999 for medical attention.

For further information on SP Energy Networks’ Roblox campaign and to watch the full video, go to www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/roblox.