SPAR Prescot Road donates £2,100 to Willowbrook Hospice through National Lottery scheme

SPAR Prescot Road in St Helens has donated £2,100 to Willowbrook Hospice after a customer won a jackpot sum through a National Lottery ticket bought at the store.

National Lottery operator Allwyn’s ‘Share the Win’ scheme rewards retailers and stores which have sold high tier winning tickets of £50,000 or more to customers, including through EuroMillions, Lotto and Thunderball tickets or National Lottery Scratchcards.

As well as receiving a little extra in their pay packet this month, the store team at SPAR Prescot Road did not think twice about donating the remainder of the reward to the Hospice, which covers the St Helens and Knowsley area.

TV actor and comedian Johnny Vegas, a regular customer at SPAR Prescot Road, is a Patron of Willowbrook Hospice, and was thrilled to attend the store alongside Hospice staff to accept the cheque.

Members of the SPAR Prescot Road team are joined by Johnny Vegas and Bev Neilson from Willowbrook Hospice.

Johnny said: “I am immensely proud to receive this cheque on behalf of Willowbrook Hospice from the team at SPAR Prescot Road, a store in the heart of the community. This is St Helens, and folk here give back to their community.

“Despite living through a period of trying financial times, the staff have still decided to donate a proportion of their reward to Willowbrook rather than keep it all. It’s a charity which means an awful lot to me for the care they provided for my dad before he passed away.”

Angela Geddes, Area Manager for James Hall & Co. Ltd, owner of SPAR Prescot Road, said: “When we learned the store would be rewarded for selling a high value winning National Lottery ticket, Willowbrook Hospice was the charity that immediately came to the minds of the store team for a donation.

“Johnny is a neighbour of the store living close by, and he is one of our regular customers. It was an absolute pleasure to host him on this occasion on official business as charity Patron, and we know the money has gone to a fantastic cause.”

Bev Neilson, Fundraiser for Willowbrook Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to SPAR Prescot Road for this generous donation. With the cost of running the hospice now exceeding £5 million a year, and only a small proportion of that funded by the NHS, we rely heavily on the kindness of our community to keep our services running.

“This gift will help us continue to provide vital care and support to local people and their families at the most difficult times of their lives.”

