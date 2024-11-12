Spas across Liverpool offering huge discounts on luxury spa breaks exclusively this month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Enjoy an ‘Exclusive Spa Break’ at Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa for just £62.50 or soak up a complimentary room upgrade on all overnight packages at the Hope Street Hotel, part of Spabreaks.com’s Elysium Collection.
The sale includes bespoke offers from over 170 spas, here’s 5 of the best deals from the Spabreaks.com sale across Liverpool.
1. Hope Street Hotel, Liverpool – Get a free room upgrade on all overnight packages.
2. Suites Hotel & Spa – Enjoy up to £50 off day spa packages. With the Rasul Day for Two now at £75 per person.
3. Thornton Hall – Get up to 15% off spa breaks including the Two Night Revitalising Retreat.
4. Macdonald Craxton Wood Hotel – Up to 20% off plus a complimentary room upgrade on all spa breaks. Enjoy the Essential Spa Break including dinner, breakfast and treatment for only £94.40.
5. Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa – Get up to 20% off all spa breaks and days including an Exclusive Spa Break including dinner and breakfast for only £62.50.
Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com, commented: “Our mission is to make the spa truly accessible for everyone and cost linked to affordability is right at the centre of that mission. We’ve worked with our spa network to provide the very best opportunities to access the spa as we understand the importance for everyone to be able to take time for themselves and reap the many benefits the spa can bring”.
In line with the sales launch, the UK’s leading spa booking agency, Spabreaks.com, have hired money saving expert Laura Turner to support their consumers with managing their wellness spending and navigating the sale to get the very best deals.
Laura Turner, also known as The Thrifty Londoner, has been recruited to help guide consumers on navigating their wellness spending and offer expert tips to get the very best deals when working to a budget.
“There are some incredible offers for consumers living in Liverpool with as much as 20% off spa days through the Spabreaks.com sale. The sale accommodates all budget types and is perfect timing in the build up to Christmas.”
Spabreaks.com’s biggest ever sale runs until the 2nd of December covering more than 100 venues and over 500 exclusive spa packages. Spabreaks.com have worked extensively with their spa partners to create the packages, all of which are exclusive and only available to book via the brand’s website.