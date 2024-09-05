St Helen's star thriving in new coaching role with Wales

A former England and St Helen’s Rugby player is enjoying a new coaching role with the Wales National team, a role she is extremely proud of.

Faye Gaskin, born in Whiston, has recently taken up an assistant coach role with the Wales national team and she is thriving in a new environment despite being the only female coach, she said: “I don’t ever feel like I’m the odd one out, or I don’t ever feel like nobody’s listening because I’m female.”

“Tom [Brindle] is a real advocate for the for the women's game and he pushes the women's game to be on the top stage, and for everyone to look at us.

“To be asked to come into his program as an assistant coach, it was a real honor for me.

“I remember going home thinking every really successful milestone Tom has had an impact in and now to be stood next to him on the sidelines as his assistant coach, it was quite overwhelming.

“I'm so grateful for this opportunity to come into an international setup as they are building to a World Cup, it makes me quite proud, because I think he must believe I can have an impact, because you wouldn't just bring anyone into that international setup, but yet to be stood there and learning from Tom is something, what I've always dreamt of doing.

“I know how much he pushes the women's game, so he's really passionate and I think for him to have a women assistance coach is also quite a good thing for the Wales girls to see.”

She was invited by head coach, Tom Brindle, who she had worked with as a player during her time with England, she explained: “He was the assistant coach at England when I played at England, so I had quite a bit of a chat with him about the next steps after playing.”

“It's been a massive learning curve for me going from playing to coaching.

“So I think that's been really exciting for me, and it has also developed me as a person.”

The former St Helens player was initially apprehensive when arriving into the male-dominated space but it is a space where she feels respected, she explained: “I don’t ever feel like I’m the odd one out, or I don’t ever feel like nobody’s listening because I’m female.”

The visibility of having a female assistant coach has massive positive impacts for the wider game, Gaskin noted: “I think if you can see it, you can be it.

“I really try hard on be being a positive influence, whether that's when I'm playing or when I'm coaching and I think if young girls can see that female coach who's working at an elite level, or that female coach who's working in the women's Super League, then they can have that dream.

“A few years ago, you probably didn't see a lot of females within sports, especially male dominated sports, but I think people are now showing that, they're advertising it, and they are helping females get to that level.

“I think that's a real strong message that needs to be out there now and people need to have a bit more of an open view on it.

“I think now for young people coming through and wanting to be the next coach, they can now see females doing that. They can now go on and do it.”

