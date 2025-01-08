St John Bosco Arts College students take once-in-a-lifetime trip to Las Vegas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four students from the Croxteth-based school, St John Bosco Arts College, headed for the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada, to showcase their dance talent on an international stage.

Emmy Clarke, Ruby Hawkes, and Ava Johnson from Year 12 and Taylor Ellis from Year 11, were invited on the week-long trip of a lifetime to get real-world experience of the professional dance world.

The trip was organised by Empire Street Dance Company, owned by St John Bosco Arts College’s transition coordinator, Claire Wharmby and her husband.

The four girls, alongside fellow Empire Street students, performed at The Saxe Theatre, located in the iconic Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas boulevard. The high-energy dance routine featured striking moves and jaw-dropping combinations that left the audience in awe.

Dancers ahead of their performance at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Held at one of ‘Sin City’s’ most prestigious entertainment venues, the performance enabled students to showcase their dedication and passion for performing arts.

Empire Street Dance Company played a pivotal role in preparing the dancers for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The students spent months preparing, refining their techniques, and building their confidence before they performed at such a prestigious event.

Ava Johnson described the experience as ‘like stepping into a dream’. She said: “We’ve spent months training and preparing, but nothing compared to performing in Las Vegas, it was surreal!”

The dancers were also given the unique opportunity to collaborate with a local Las Vegas dance company to further enrich their experience and learn some new skills.

Claire Wharmby, transitions coordinator at St John Bosco Arts College and owner of Empire Street Dance Company, praised the students for their commitment and talent.

Claire said: “This was a chance for our students to truly shine. We are all about providing young people with opportunities to develop and grow and this performance was a testament to what can be achieved when talent and hard work come together. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Fellow dancer, Taylor Ellis, shared how she will never forget the audience’s applause. She said: “The energy from the crowd was amazing. Seeing all their smiles and hearing the applause – it is a moment I will never forget.”

During their time in the desert state, students had the opportunity to soak in the vibrant culture of Las Vegas. They visited iconic landmarks, spent time on the performing arts scene, and discovered everything the city has to offer.

Emmy Clarke shared how she will cherish the memories made and the friendships forged with her fellow teammates. Emmy said: “It wasn’t just about the performance. We grew so much as a team.”

Headteacher of St John Bosco Arts College, Mr Darren Gidman, commented: “We are extremely proud of the four students who travelled to Las Vegas to perform in front of a packed-out theatre.

“Your hard work, dedication and passion are truly remarkable, and you should be so proud of what you have achieved.”