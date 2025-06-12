St John Bosco Arts College students take to the floor at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Pupils from St John Bosco Arts College in Croxteth, Liverpool, performed at the world-famous venue in Blackpool as part of a dance competition that saw them waltz away with 18 titles, including the prestigious ‘most outstanding school of the day’ and ‘best commercial technique’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commonly referred to as the ‘home of ballroom dancing’ and known for its unique sprung floor and spectacular architecture, dancers from across the world travel to perform in the iconic and historic venue.

Since its inception in 1894, the ballroom has played host to an array of talented actors, dancers and musicians including stars of stage and screen, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Liverpool comedian, Chris McCausland also made history in the ballroom during his time on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing becoming the first blind participant of the dance competition to perform at ‘Blackpool Week’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight pupils from Years 7 to 11, who form part of the Empire Street Dance Company that train four nights a week at the school’s studio, came together to perform nine award-winning routines at the Elite Group Competition.

Empire Street Dance Company, including students from St John Bosco, at Elite Group Dance Competition's held at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

As one of only two Liverpool dance companies competing, with the other 20 schools hailing from across the North West, St John Bosco pupils shone in all routines, which included musical theatre pieces from Matilda, Shrek The Musical and SIX, as well as a Michael Jackson Medley and commercial dances that they had previously performed when competing in Las Vegas last autumn.

Nell, a pupil in Year 9, commented: “It was just the best day ever. I can’t believe how lovely the Blackpool Tower Ballroom was and I feel so lucky to have performed on that famous floor.”

Sarah in Year 7, added: “I was so nervous but now I wish I could do it all again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Wharmby, events and transition lead at St John Bosco Arts College and founder of Empire Street Dance Company, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the girls and what they achieved at the Elite Group Competition. They left everything on the ballroom floor and the passion they showed for each of the disciplines they performed was inspirational - it blew both the judges, and other dance companies, away.

“All girls displayed incredible support for one another, as well as the other companies competing and were fantastic role models for both St John Bosco and Empire Street Dance.”

St John Bosco Arts College has an expansive extra-curricular offering that is available to all pupils, both at lunch time and after school, to enrich their school experience, try new things and expand their knowledge.

Headteacher of St John Bosco, Darren Gidman, commented: “I was delighted when I heard the news that our pupils had achieved such success at their recent dance competition. It’s one thing to perform at an iconic venue like the Blackpool Tower Ballroom but to win 18 titles on the day is truly outstanding and testament to their talents. A huge well done to all involved!”