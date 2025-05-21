Stacey steps up for Alzheimer's Society

A supported housing resident from Runcorn has raised over £500 for Alzheimer’s Society by completing a sponsored walk.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Wood, 42, lives at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Halton Road in Runcorn, which provides accommodation and support for people with learning disabilities. She recently completed the 8.5-mile sponsored walk from Colwyn Bay to Llandudno, after selecting Alzheimer’s Society as her charity of choice, and thanks to support from her family, friends and local community, successfully raised over £500.

As well as being supported in her efforts by the Halton Road team, Stacey was also joined on her challenge by her friend and fellow Halton Road resident, Laura, and another friend, Brian, and they cheered her on as she stepped out to raise funds and awareness for her chosen cause. Stacey also took lots of landmark photos, including the chapel in Rhos-on-Sea and Little Orme in LLandudno, to symbolise each check point along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Stacey has put one foot in front of the other to support a cause close to her heart. In 2023, she and several of her Halton Road friends walked Llandudno’s Great Orme trail to raise much-needed funds for her local theatre group and registered charity, Victoria Music Ltd.

Stacey celebrating her sponsored walk for Alzheimer's Society.

Halton Road Project Worker, Emma Simpson, said: “The team and all the residents here are so proud of Stacey and so pleased that she achieved her goal. Raising over £500 is an amazing achievement and it will make a massive difference in helping people who have Alzheimer’s or who have a loved one with the disease.

“Stacey was tired by the end of her long day, but she made sure to finish off with some well-deserved chips and curry sauce next to Llandudno pier!”

To find out more about Sanctuary Supported Living’s services for people with learning disabilities, see the latest news or find a service near you.