Students at specialist school sit GCSEs for the very first time

Two students have made history by being the first pupils to ever complete GCSEs in English and maths at Wargrave House School, based in Newton-le-Willows, that supports autistic individuals aged five to 16 to access high-quality, bespoke education.

Over the past three weeks, Year 11 students Max and Ritchie have completed five GCSE exam papers in maths and English language, which marks the start of a new era for the specialist school as it looks to enhance its curriculum offer.

After showing exceptional engagement in lessons and with offers secured to attend mainstream colleges in Crewe and Bolton, Max and Ritchie sat both the Pearson’s Edexcel GCSE maths and GCSE English language, with the hope to secure passes in both core subjects when results are announced in August.

Rebecca Worsley, Deputy Head Teacher and Exams Officer, at Wargrave House School said: “We’re thrilled we’ve been able to give Max and Ritchie the opportunity to sit their GCSEs here at Wargrave House School.

L-R Max and Ritchie following their last GCSE exam

“Both students have worked incredibly hard in the run up to the exam season and have shown real maturity in their preparation towards each of the exams they’ve sat. We’re extremely proud of them and they should be too!”

Already offering students the opportunity to achieve ASDAN, BTEC and NCFE qualifications, introducing GCSEs to its offer was the next natural step for Wargrave House School. Going forward, the school will identify other learners who are able to undertake Level 2 examinations and already have three students prepared to sit their GCSEs for the next academic year.

Head Teacher of Wargrave House School, Carl Glennon, added: “Our examinations and curriculum teams have put so much work into ensuring we’re able to offer GCSEs to our students, including completing the rigorous JCQ training to ensure all processes are adhered to before, during and after all exams.

“I’m delighted that Max and Ritchie have grabbed this opportunity with both hands and look forward to seeing the outcome of their hard work in the summer.”

As part of the process to ensure Wargrave House School was able to offer GCSEs to its students, it had to go through JCQ (Joint Council for Qualifications) accreditation and pass a series of readiness visits.

The school also completed invigilation training with a select number of staff and whilst Max and Ritchie sat their exams, the JCQ completed a ‘drop-in’ visit which it passed with flying colours.

Wargrave House School is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity. The charity supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services, including Ascent Autism Specialist College and Sundial Therapy.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, said: “Max and Ritchie sitting their GCSEs marks an important milestone in the their lives and I’m really excited for their next steps when they start college in September.

“It also marks a significant point in Wargrave House School’s history, and I am delighted that Remarkable Autism is able to support the school as it pushes the boundaries for autistic individuals, breaking down barriers and raising aspirations.”