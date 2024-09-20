Take part in the free world wide wander

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A FREE creative walking practice designed to help individuals navigate life's twists and turns will take place online and in-person on Friday 27th September.

The practice, Street Wisdom, is part of an international movement of people using their walking to get mindful, get healthy, and get curious about the world around them to help answer some of life's big questions. The World Wide Wander is Street Wisdom's annual day of Walkshops - yes, walking workshops - all over the UK and around the world.

"This year we're in over 60 countries," says Street Wisdom's poet-in-residence and producer, Philip Cowell. “And we’re online too, so people can join from wherever they are!”

"Street Wisdom is an everyday practice you add to your walk," says Philip. "A smart fusion of mindfulness, neuroscience, imagination and wellness, it unlocks minds and unblocks creativity with every step."

Calling all imaginations

The perfect complement to static meditation, Street Wisdom takes you on a physical journey that not only calms and clears your mind but also opens you up to new ideas and solutions to long-standing problems.

The Walkshop is in three parts. First, there's the Tune Up where you will go on three micro-walks by yourself using the host's guidance. Then there's the Quest, which is the heart of the experience, a longer walk by yourself, and an opportunity to ask the streets a question and get some fresh answers. After you've done that, you'll come back as a group and Share what you learn with each other. "It's such a simple, wonderful, potentially transformative experience!" Philip added.

Join Philip and many others for the World Wide Wander this year. Sign up for free at www.theworldwidewander.com.