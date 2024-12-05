Taylor Wimpey donation helps St Helens charity bring sport to the community

Taylor Wimpey has helped a St Helens community charity continue its mission of providing sporting opportunities for local people.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder, which is selling new homes from the Anderton Green development in Sutton Road, donated £500 to Bold Miners Charity as part of their community support programme in St Helens.

The charity’s purpose is to provide a social and recreational environment for local residents. The money went towards its sports section, which supports several youth football teams for ages four to 16, as well as two open age teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity hosts three weekly bingo nights for the local community from its neighbourhood centre in Fleet Lane, which also offers a sports bar and function room.

Taylor Wimpey’s Anderton Green development

Amanda Hill, from Bold Miners, said: “We rely heavily on fundraising to keep us going and it’s sometimes a tall ask for the sports sections in today’s climate. They struggle for equipment and kit sponsorship so any donation is greatly appreciated by them.”

Jennifer Burns, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “St Helens is such a close knit community and charities such as Bold Miners play a huge part in that. They bring people together across all ages and backgrounds, and their work is absolutely vital.

“We were delighted to offer a £500 donation and we are glad to see that it has helped more people enjoy and take part in sporting activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about Bold Miners Charity people search for Bold Miners Neighbourhood Centre on Facebook.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes in St Helens, at Anderton Green in Sutton Road and Sherdley Green in Elton Head Road.