Customers in Liverpool will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Aigburth Superstore on Aigburth Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Garston C of E Primary School, which is looking to introduce new ICT equipment to empower pupils with essential digital skills for the future; Heygreen Community Primary School, which aims to develop a large empty space in the early years’ playground into a bright and fun play; and St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, which is looking to purchase stage lighting to help continue delivering its theatre performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clint Phillips, store manager at Aigburth Superstore said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday.

"Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.