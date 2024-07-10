The best place in Cheshire this summer for Gruffalo fans is Delamere Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer holidays nearly upon us, it's time to plan activities to keep the kids entertained for the next six weeks. Forestry England offers lots of fun, low-cost and engaging activities for families to enjoy at Delamere Forest, and this summer there is a real focus on the Gruffalo. Best of all, many of these activities are budget-friendly or even free, ensuring all families can join in the fun.Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting activities awaiting families this summer holiday:

Forestry England is celebrating 25 years of Julia Donaldson's beloved children's book, The Gruffalo, by inviting the character himself to meet his adoring fans at selected forest locations including Delamere Forest.

Delamere Forest is hosting a day of family fun on Wednesday 7 August (10am - 4pm). See the Gruffalo himself at intervals throughout the day and join in our celebrations of 25 years of this popular story.

A child doing Gruffalo party trail actvities

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

You can celebrate the Gruffalo’s birthday every day this year at Delamere Forest with the Gruffalo Party Trail. Enjoy lots of interactive panels and activities as you journey through the forest with the Gruffalo and other characters. Families can work together to find missing party items while enjoying fun games along the trail and learning how plants and animals care for each other. This trail is a delightful and educational experience for Gruffalo fans of all ages.

Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

The Gruffalo Games at Delamere Forest

This summer you can also enjoy some Olympic-sized excitement in the forest and embark on a quest to find hidden Gruffalo character signs and enjoy Olympic-inspired challenges on this fun family trail.

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

There are many fantastic spots in Delamere Forest for a delicious cold picnic with family and friends, whether you choose a handy picnic bench or spread out a rug at a favourite view point. And if you don’t fancy bringing your own picnic, you can buy tasty treats from the cafe.

For even more fun, download the free Gruffalo Picnic Party Park. This is jam-packed with everything you need to host your own Gruffalo 25th birthday party picnic, from party invites to food ideas and party games!

Cost: From free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

Hidden in the deep dark wood at Delamere Forest there is a life sized sculpture of the Gruffalo, as well as the other characters from the book – mouse, owl, fox and snake. Dotted along the way-marked walking trails that help thousands of visitors each year to explore the forest, these beautifully carved wooden sculptures provide the perfect photo opportunity for Gruffalo fans.

Or if you fancied getting to the trails more quickly, why not hire a bike from our bike shop because the trails are popular with walkers and cyclists alike!