The New Saints team up with Liverpool John Lennon Airport to give fans chance to fly to Ibiza
and live on Freeview channel 276
Launching ahead of the club’s first competitive game of the season, the huge UEFA Champions League clash with FK Dečić, every fan in attendance has the opportunity to be selected to take on the challenge and win return flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Ibiza.
The 16-time Welsh champions' ‘Big Bin Challenge’ will give five fans at every single home fixture an opportunity to try and kick a ball into a large, sponsored wheelie-bin.
The challenge might not be simple but the rules are; a fan will try to chip the ball from the Park Hall halfway line into the bin which will be sat on the penalty spot. To bag the flights, the ball must directly go into the bin, without bouncing and crucially it must stay inside the bin. The ball must be kicked off the ground.
To enter and be in with a chance fans must pre-book their tickets for next Tuesday match via The New Saints website, lucky fans will be contacted 24 hours prior to the match.
The challenge has been launched to celebrate the extension of the partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport, as well as adding half-time excitement to all of our men’s first team home matches at Park Hall throughout the 2024/25 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.