The right home is waiting: homebuilder highlights variety at Merseyside development

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Southport developments Pavilion Gardens and Victoria Mews are the focus of buyers from all over the country looking to rightsize into suitable housing for their needs.

Whilst your family is still growing, there may come a time when a move into a larger home is desirable. The Bradgate-style home, for example, is a four-bedroomed house that is perfect for a family whose children may all want their own separate spaces.

With a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen/diner, a study, a utility room and a cloakroom, there is more than enough room for the entire family to get comfortable with plentiful storage opportunities.

The three-bedroom Lutterworth is perfect for a family whose children are moving out and their parents are looking for a more manageable space.

DWNW - 002 - Pavilion Gardens Southport Bradgate style home

This house features an open-plan kitchen/diner with two double bedrooms and a single. The main bedroom has an en-suite, and the single bedroom can be easily able to be transformed into an office or study area.

Rightsizing into the Bradgate would mean that families can give each other that much-needed space, whilst the Lutterworth would potentially mean having a smaller space focusing on utility that can be more easily maintained and cheaper to run than a larger home.

With highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing which allows for minimal loss of heat, Barratt Homes’ buildings can be up to 63% cheaper to run than houses that do not have these options installed.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said “Homebuyers that are choosing to move to our developments will be pleasantly surprised by the features that we install as standard across all our properties.

DWMW - 003 - Pavilion Gardens Southport Bradgate back garden

“Our mission is to make our customer's dreams become a reality, to find the right home for them so that they can fully utilise the space around them, and through our dedication to saving our buyers money on their energy bills we can help them achieve those dreams.”

For more information on how Barratt and David Wilson Homes are making their house more energy efficient, find out more on its website.

Pavilion Gardens currently has four bedroom homes from £307,995 up for sale with 90% of the location already sold, and Victoria Mews has a collection of three and four bedroom homes from £122,500.

