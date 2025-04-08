Theme park offers reduced admission in return for new toys for children who have fled domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s World in Warrington is hosting its second Toy Bank Weekend in support of children who along with their mothers have fled domestic abuse to find safety in refuges in the region.

The theme park in Warrington will discount the price of tickets for the weekend of April 26 and 27 for visitors who bring along a new, unused toy (one per booking) to donate to the children's charity, KidsOut, when they arrive.

Prices for Toy Bank Weekend will be reduced from the online advance booking price of £24.50 to just £15 for both adults and children. The normal free entry to Gulliver’s World for children under 90cms in height will apply.

KidsOut is a national charity which supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse. The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up Toy Boxes that the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Children fleeing abuse usually arrive in refuges with no belongings.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, said: “Last year’s Toy Bank Weekend was a huge success, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support KidsOut once again. With the family ethos so important to us at Gulliver’s World, the work KidsOut does with disadvantaged children really resonates with everyone at the park and we hope that the toys we collect will raise a smile and bring some hope to those young people who are enduring such difficult times.”

Each year more than 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse. Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Each Toy Box contains 10 brand new age and gender-appropriate toys, such as family games, jigsaw puzzles, craft activities, educational games, action figures/dolls, books, outdoor play and cuddly toys.

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager, at KidsOut said: “Receiving a Toy Box can help children regain a sense of normality. This simple gesture can make the world seem kinder and give young people a reason to invite other children to play. Working with such a well-known and popular name like Gulliver’s is a wonderful boost for the profile of KidsOut, which is a small national charity. We have more than 930 children who we support in the Warrington area, residing at refuges, so visitors to Toy Bank Weekend will be supporting local children from this area.”

If you are coming to Gulliver’s World for Toy Bank Weekend, there is so much to see and do, with more than 50 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy, including The Wriggler, Desperado Drop and animatronic dinosaurs.

For those adventurers looking to stay overnight and enjoy the park for a second day, it has a variety of accommodation options, including a hotel with themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges and tipis in Wilderness Wharf.

Toy Bank Weekend tickets can be purchased online via www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk