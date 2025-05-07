Two new Merseyside dates announced for 'British Queen of Blues' Elkie Brooks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sixty years into her storied career, Elkie Brooks has added a raft of additional dates to her Long Farewell Tour due to public demand, including two new Merseyside shows.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'British Queen Of Blues' Elkie Brooks has just announced she will be heading to Merseyside for two new shows as part of her extensive farewell UK tour, playing at the New Brighton Floral Pavilion on October 16 and Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on February 15, 2026.

A celebration of her illustrious, award-winning six decades in music, Elkie will be performing some of her biggest hits on this new tour with her live band, including Pearl's A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You Think It's Over), No More The Fool and Don't Cry Out Loud in a remarkable, career-spanning show which touches on blues, rock and jazz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will also be able to hear material from Elkie’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming 21st studio album for the very first time at these new UK live dates.

Elkie Brooks' latest album 'Live & Acoustic'

An exceptional performer with an unmistakable voice which has earned her the moniker 'British Queen Of Blues,’ Elkie Brooks never fails to captivate her audience.

As Elkie said recently: "The pandemic closed the doors to our theatres and music halls. To be back onstage, to sing to people, to see faces, hear applause and to share these spaces is truly humbling.”

For more on tickets for the new Merseyside gigs please visit www.elkiebrooks.com