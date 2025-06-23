Two to go: Merseyside Development down to final pair of homes

By Henry Lewis
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST

Only two homes remain on a Formby housing development, and David Wilson Homes is encouraging interested buyers to act swiftly to avoid missing out.

The final two homes at the Pinewood Park community are the three-bedroom Elmsgate and the four-bedroom Avondale style homes, both of which are ready to move into with savings of over £15,000 and £23,000 respectively.

Upon entering the Elmsgate, there’s an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the garden, whilst the generous lounge is the ideal space to relax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upstairs is a spacious main bedroom, plus a further double bedroom and single bedroom, as well as a family bathroom.

DWNW - A typical bedroom area at a Pinewood Park propertyplaceholder image
DWNW - A typical bedroom area at a Pinewood Park property

In the Avondale, house hunters will find an open-plan kitchen and diner with a bay window. There’s also a utility room adjoining the kitchen with extra storage space, and the triple-aspect lounge provides access to the garden via French doors.

Upstairs, there’s a main bedroom with a dressing area and en-suite, in addition to three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Both properties are available with a Deposit Boost of £15,500 and £23,250 respectively, or the opportunity to use 105% Part Exchange, presenting a great opportunity for a first-time buyer or a second stepper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to showcase the last two properties and available offers at our Pinewood Park community in Formby. The development has been a fantastic success, and we are thrilled that house hunters have reacted so positively to it.

DWNW - A typical lounge area at a Pinewood Park propertyplaceholder image
DWNW - A typical lounge area at a Pinewood Park property

“We encourage anyone interested in the final homes to visit the development and speak with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more about the offers available.”

The final two properties at Pinewood Park are available with prices starting from £310,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.

