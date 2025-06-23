Only two homes remain on a Formby housing development, and David Wilson Homes is encouraging interested buyers to act swiftly to avoid missing out.

The final two homes at the Pinewood Park community are the three-bedroom Elmsgate and the four-bedroom Avondale style homes, both of which are ready to move into with savings of over £15,000 and £23,000 respectively.

Upon entering the Elmsgate, there’s an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the garden, whilst the generous lounge is the ideal space to relax.

Upstairs is a spacious main bedroom, plus a further double bedroom and single bedroom, as well as a family bathroom.

DWNW - A typical bedroom area at a Pinewood Park property

In the Avondale, house hunters will find an open-plan kitchen and diner with a bay window. There’s also a utility room adjoining the kitchen with extra storage space, and the triple-aspect lounge provides access to the garden via French doors.

Upstairs, there’s a main bedroom with a dressing area and en-suite, in addition to three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Both properties are available with a Deposit Boost of £15,500 and £23,250 respectively, or the opportunity to use 105% Part Exchange, presenting a great opportunity for a first-time buyer or a second stepper.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to showcase the last two properties and available offers at our Pinewood Park community in Formby. The development has been a fantastic success, and we are thrilled that house hunters have reacted so positively to it.

DWNW - A typical lounge area at a Pinewood Park property

“We encourage anyone interested in the final homes to visit the development and speak with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more about the offers available.”

The final two properties at Pinewood Park are available with prices starting from £310,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.