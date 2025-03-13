Watch the Carabao Cup Final live at Gravity MAX Liverpool

By Alex Stone
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Calling all football fans! The ultimate matchday experience awaits at Gravity MAX Liverpool this Sunday, 16th March!

This Sunday, join Gravity MAX Liverpool as they stream the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final LIVE and in HD on the big screen, bringing all the excitement from Wembley directly up North!

Most Popular

Enjoy high-energy pre and post-match musical entertainment from the fantastic Marc Kenny, while you sip on Gravity’s £10 stein special offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Better yet, thrill-seekers can dive into e-Karting, AR Bowling, Urban Street Golf, digital darts, and more, both before and after the match, with countless ways to relax and have fun at Gravity MAX Liverpool.

Celebrate the Carabao Cup this Sunday at Gravity MAX Liverpool!placeholder image
Celebrate the Carabao Cup this Sunday at Gravity MAX Liverpool!

Whether you're keen to cheer, play, or hang out with friends and family, Gravity MAX is the go-to destination to watch the grand final in style.

Book: www.gravity-global.com/max/Liverpool?utm_source=bwp&utm_medium=paid_referral&utm_campaign=digital_press_release

When: 4:30pm, Sunday 16th March

Where: Chavasse Park, Liverpool One, Liverpool L1 3DF

Related topics:WembleyNorthLiverpool ONE
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice