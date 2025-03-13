Watch the Carabao Cup Final live at Gravity MAX Liverpool

Calling all football fans! The ultimate matchday experience awaits at Gravity MAX Liverpool this Sunday, 16th March!

This Sunday, join Gravity MAX Liverpool as they stream the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final LIVE and in HD on the big screen, bringing all the excitement from Wembley directly up North!

Enjoy high-energy pre and post-match musical entertainment from the fantastic Marc Kenny, while you sip on Gravity’s £10 stein special offer.

Better yet, thrill-seekers can dive into e-Karting, AR Bowling, Urban Street Golf, digital darts, and more, both before and after the match, with countless ways to relax and have fun at Gravity MAX Liverpool.

Celebrate the Carabao Cup this Sunday at Gravity MAX Liverpool!

Whether you're keen to cheer, play, or hang out with friends and family, Gravity MAX is the go-to destination to watch the grand final in style.

When: 4:30pm, Sunday 16th March

Where: Chavasse Park, Liverpool One, Liverpool L1 3DF