Waterloo care workers win national Team of the Year award

The dedicated team at residential home Palmyra was honoured by national health and social care charity Making Space

A team of support workers at a Sefton residential care home has won a national award for the quality of care it provides.

Palmyra, in Waterloo, provides round the clock support for people living with mental health conditions. It is operated by the national health and social care charity Making Space.

And now, the team's dedication and commitment has been recognised with an award. The Making Space Colleague Awards are held annually to pay tribute to the individuals and teams amongst the charity’s 1,000 nationwide employees who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations and make a real difference.

The Team of the Year Award is given to a team that has done the most to improve the quality of experience for the people they support – and the judges agreed the Palmyra support team does just that.

The ceremony was held at Manchester’s The Edwardian hotel, which manager Stephen Watson attended with deputy manager Neil Harper, senior support worker Jacki Murphy, activities coordinator David Valentine, and support workers Amy Morris, Richard McArd and Annette Harris.

The Team of the Year Award was judged by Emily Blackburn, operations coordinator at Paragon Skills, and Making Space chief of operations Nick Farmer. They said: “Palmyra's manager Stephen is rightly very proud of his team. It’s very clear to see from their interactions and positive relationships that they are thoroughly deserving of this award.”

Stephen said: “As a team we feel it is wonderful to win this award.

"The team organises itself to maintain a calm, supportive atmosphere and patiently work through anxieties. We’re a strong team and we’ve never been more committed to upholding the high values that underlie Palmyra and Making Space.”

Support worker Susan Wakelam was unable to attend in person but, as Stephen stressed, “This award is for the whole team – they really deserve it and I’m so happy for all of them.”

Nick Farmer, chief operating officer, said: “I am continually inspired by the amazing work I witness throughout our services from our colleagues, and the team at Palmyra has proved that there are no obstacles to its dedication.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our winners, finalists and everyone who took the time to nominate colleagues. Each and every member of our Making Space team is an inspiration, which is why we embrace the opportunity to recognise and value incredible work and to take pride in the positive.”