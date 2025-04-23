Zego brings app-based black box insurance to young drivers in Liverpool as part of wider rollout
Zego, already one of the leading car insurance providers for private hire drivers in Liverpool, has long been a top choice for Uber and Bolt drivers across the region. The company is now expanding its reach, offering SDP (social, domestic and pleasure) car insurance for everyday drivers — with a specific focus on those aged 17 to 25.
“From Toxteth to Anfield, Wavertree to Bootle, we’ve built trust with thousands of Liverpool taxi and private hire drivers,” said Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego.
“Now we’re proud to support young local drivers who are just starting out — helping them prove they’re safer than their postcode might suggest.”
Liverpool drivers face postcode penalty pricing
New drivers in areas like L8, L13 and L20 regularly face insurance quotes exceeding £3,500 for a first car. Factors like dense traffic, high accident rates and vehicle theft contribute to the elevated cost of cover in cities like Liverpool — even for careful, newly qualified drivers.
Zego’s latest product, Zego Sense, aims to level the playing field. It offers personalised pricing based on real-world driving, not just age or postcode.
“Young people across Liverpool are being priced off the road,” added Saar.
“Zego Sense gives them a way to prove they’re low risk — and get rewarded for it.”
Smart, fair, black box insurance — with no box required
Zego Sense is a smartphone-based alternative to traditional black box insurance. Instead of installing a device, drivers use their phone’s sensors to track key driving behaviours like speed, braking and cornering. Over time, the app calculates a score. The higher the score, the bigger the potential discount at renewal.
Unlike most telematics policies, Zego’s black box insurance includes:
- No hardware or box to install
- No driving curfews or mileage caps
- Fully comprehensive SDP cover
- Real-time feedback and tips via app
- Renewals that reward the safest drivers
Early data shows 92% of Zego Sense users paid less at renewal, with many seeing reductions in their first year.
From Liverpool’s taxi ranks to first-time motorists
Zego has issued over 71 million policies to date and is trusted by over 480,000 drivers, including thousands of private hire drivers operating in and around Liverpool city centre, Kensington, Garston and Speke.
With this new product, Zego is widening access to fairer, tech-led insurance for first-time drivers — particularly in regions where the odds have long been stacked against them.