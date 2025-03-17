Liverpool is home to a number of wealthy people, from business owners to celebrities. But, who are the richest people and how did they become so successful?
With the help of valuations from Celebrity Net Worth, we have uncovered the vast fortunes of some of Liverpool’s biggest stars, from Hollywood actors and television personalities to world famous musicians.
Here, we explore the estimated net worth of some of Liverpool’s biggest celebrities and famous faces, excluding footballers. Among the list are top television personalities, actors and singers.
1. Sir Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney is the UK's richest celebrity, with a whopping estimated net worth of around £1 billion. Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. | Third party
2. Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has an estimated net worth of around £290m. | Getty Images
3. Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig is an English actor, best known for playing James Bond. Born in Chester, he moved to Wirral and went to Hoylake Holy Trinity Primary. He then attended Hilbre High School in West Kirby and upon leaving there at the age of 16, he also attended Caldy Grange Grammar School. He has an estimated net worth of £123.3m. | Getty Images
4. Nigel Lythgoe
Nigel Lythgoe is a film director, producer and television competition judge from the Wirral. He has an estimated net worth of £116m. | Getty Images