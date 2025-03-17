21 richest people from Liverpool: Net worth of city’s celebrities including Stephen Graham & Coleen Rooney

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:25 BST

Many of Merseyside’s most famous celebrities have made incredible fortunes from movies, music and TV - here’s how they compare.

Liverpool is home to a number of wealthy people, from business owners to celebrities. But, who are the richest people and how did they become so successful?

With the help of valuations from Celebrity Net Worth, we have uncovered the vast fortunes of some of Liverpool’s biggest stars, from Hollywood actors and television personalities to world famous musicians.

Here, we explore the estimated net worth of some of Liverpool’s biggest celebrities and famous faces, excluding footballers. Among the list are top television personalities, actors and singers.

Sir Paul McCartney is the UK's richest celebrity, with a whopping estimated net worth of around £1 billion. Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music.

1. Sir Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has an estimated net worth of around £290m.

2. Ringo Starr

Daniel Craig is an English actor, best known for playing James Bond. Born in Chester, he moved to Wirral and went to Hoylake Holy Trinity Primary. He then attended Hilbre High School in West Kirby and upon leaving there at the age of 16, he also attended Caldy Grange Grammar School. He has an estimated net worth of £123.3m.

3. Daniel Craig

Nigel Lythgoe is a film director, producer and television competition judge from the Wirral. He has an estimated net worth of £116m.

4. Nigel Lythgoe

