Video from the set of the upcoming DC Universe movie Clayface shows a romantic kiss between the main characters at an eerie Gotham amusement park.

The footage shows shapeshifting villain Clayface, a recurring enemy of Batman played by Tom Rhys Harries, kissing Dr. Caitlin Bates, portrayed by Naomi Ackie. Scheduled for release in September 2026, the film follows Matt Hagen, whose disfigurement leads him to biotech experiments that turn him into a clay-like monster.

Filming for Clayface has seen Liverpool used the backdrop for the fictional city of Gotham. And video from Friday (12) shows a detailed set named Gotham Amusement Mile designed to resemble a dark, eerie amusement park.

An onlooker said: “It really looked like Gotham. I took the footage from the public footpath but there were no other members of the public around."

Clayface is DC Studios’ third live-action project in their Chapter One: Gods and Monsters lineup. The film is about Matt Hagen, a young man whose face is disfigured by a gangster. Desperate for a solution, he turns to biotech scientist Dr. Caitlin Bates, played by Ackie, who transforms his body into a clay-like shape-shifting substance.