Taskmaster star Mike Wozniak brings his new stand-up tour 'The Bench' to Liverpool.

Taskmaster star Mike Wozniak has announced a brand-new stand up show tour across the UK and Ireland for 2026: ‘The Bench’.

“A story about a bench will be prominent” according to the shows description, but “previous experience of or strong opinions about benches [is] not required. Let Mike worry about that.”

Mike will be performing his show at Liverpool’s Playhouse on January 23, 2026. Tickets go on sale on November 14.

To book your tickets, click here.