Tony Blackburn set to bring his popular Sounds Of The 60s Tour to Liverpool

Broadcasting legend Tony Blackburn OBE has announced a run of dates for his Sounds of the 60s Live Tour, including one Liverpool date.

Following sold-out shows and standing ovations throughout 2025, next year’s Sounds of the 60s Live Tour will kick off in March and run right through to November, packed with the biggest hits from the decade.

The show, an adaptation of Tony’s longstanding BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s slot, will feature live music and stories from one of the most iconic decades in fashion, music and pop culture.

The setlist will feature fresh medleys from The Rolling Stones, The Walker Brothers, and some of the greatest soul tracks ever recorded, alongside timeless classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and much more.

Tony Blackburn OBE said:"The reaction to these shows has been amazing — it’s pure joy seeing audiences singing and dancing along to the greatest decade of music. Every night feels like a celebration, not just of the songs, but of the memories they bring back.

He added: “2026 is going to be another fantastic year for the tour, and I can’t wait to travel the country with this amazing band, sharing the music I’ve loved my whole life."

The tour will get underway in Sheffield on Thursday, March 5 and will run throughout the year, culminating in a show at Liverpool Empire on Thursday, November 12.

Blackburn is widely regarded as a true pioneer of British broadcasting.

Over the decades, he has become a beloved figure on both radio and television. His career has seen him receive 37 industry awards, among them two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio—first awarded in 1989 and again in 2014, making him the only recipient of two lifetime achievement honours.

Tickets for the tour are available to buy from 10am on Friday, September 19 through Ticketmaster.