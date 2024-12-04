Don’t get left out find your Spotify Wrapped with one easy trick

Spotify Wrapped is being rolled out to users across the world.

Many users have already found their stats for 2024.

However if it isn’t showing up in your app - there’s an easy way to find it.

After what feels like a year long wait, Spotify Wrapped is finally here - but you may not be able to find it yet. Social media users are already sharing their stats for 2024, however it may not have reached your Spotify app yet.

Spotify had encouraged people to get ‘Wrapped ready’ and update the app recently. But while the giant is rolling out the annual round-up, it may not have appeared for you yet.

However there is an easy trick to get it to appear, even if it isn’t showing up now. Spotify Wrapped has been releasing every year since 2016.

Easy trick to find your Spotify Wrapped

How to find Spotify Wrapped with one easy trick. Image: Spotify | Spotify

If you have been opening your app over and over hoping for Spotify Wrapped to appear - as others start to share their top artists and songs - it might be getting quite frustrating if it doesn’t appear. I personally worried that I was doing something wrong, causing it not to show.

But it is simply because the streaming giant is rolling Spotify Wrapped out to users across the globe today (December 4). While it may not be appearing in your app right now, if you go to the Wrapped 2024 webpage it will redirect you to the app and play your Wrapped story for this year - so you can see it, perhaps ahead of your friends.

Where will Spotify Wrapped show up?

Once it is fully rolled out, all you will have to do is open up your Spotify app and you will receive a pop-up with Spotify Wrapped. All you have to do is click to play and it will take you through your story for 2024.

Have you tried the easy trick and are you able to find your Spotify Wrapped for 2024? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].